*By popular demand, Kendrick Lamar is padding his upcoming DAMN. tour with 15 additional dates and has added rapper YG to the bill.

New stops include California cities Anaheim, San Jose and Sacramento; as well as new U.S. cities Lincoln, Neb., Kansas City, Mo., St. Paul, Chicago, Columbus, Newark, Charlotte, Nashville, Tampa and Miami. Also added are Canadian stops Toronto and Montreal.

Lamar’s DAMN. album spent three weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and went platinum less than one month after its release.

The folks at Coachella got an early glimpse of what Lamar has in store for the tour, as the Compton rapper unveiled Kung Fu-inspired short films during both of his sets and brought out special guests like Future, Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott.

The first half of the tour will feature Scott and D.R.A.M, while the latter portion of the trek will replace Scott with fellow West Coast rapper YG.

Tickets for the additional dates will go on sale Saturday. View the new dates below:

8/11 Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center

8/12 San Jose, Calif. – SAP Center

8/13 Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

8/16 Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center

8/18 Lincoln, Neb. – Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/19 St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

8/20 Chicago, Ill. – United Center

8/22 Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

8/23 Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

8/24 Montreal, Q.C. – Bell Centre

8/25 Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

8/29 Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

8/30 Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

8/1 Tampa, Fla – Amalie Arena

8/2 Miami, Fla – American Airlines Arena