*Kendrick Lamar is being sued by a freelance photographer over the artwork for the record “The Blacker the Berry.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, photographer Giordano Cipriani is suing the rapper, Top Dawg Entertainment and Interscope Records for allegedly stealing, modifying and using a photo he snapped of a mother breastfeeding (scroll down to see the photo).

Cipriani filed the lawsuit in New York Federal Court, claiming he originally snapped the pic of the mother and her two babies during a 2011 trip to Africa, according to Spin.

Lamar used the photo as the track’s featured image without permission or payment. The song was released as the second single from his sophomore album “To Pimp A Butterfly.”

“Cipriani is entitled to damages and Defendants’ profits attributable to the infringement, as well as an accounting of those profits, in an amount to be determined at trial,” the lawsuit reads.

Cipriani claims that he uses money from licensing his work to make a living. He wants $150,000 for every time the photo was used, as well as coverage for all legal fees. He is also seeking to block Lamar from continuing to use his photograph to promote “The Blacker the Berry.”

