*“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” finale reunion episode showed the aftermath of how the women dealt with the reveal that Phaedra Parks was responsible for spreading bizarre rumors about Kandi Burruss wanting to drug Porsha Williams.

After the episode aired Sunday, Kenya Moore took to Instagram to show support for Kandi, writing: “Thank God the truth was revealed.”

She also noted: “Soooo it’s okay to repeat vile rumors bc someone told you? Jeez same person lies on everyone too #rhoa”

Hip Hollywood caught up with Moore to chat about all things #RHOA, and in true Kenya style, she took a dig at Parks and praised her incarcerated ex-husband Apollo for “upgrading” in the female department.

Check out the interview above, then head over to the HH IG page to see what Kenya had to say about Apollo’s new girlfriend being an upgrade.

Kenya is so messy.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘Rosewood’ Cancelled by Fox; Morris Chestnut Speaks Out on the Gram

A Facebook video posted by the South African SANTS Private Higher Education Institution on April 29 has gone viral because it features a graduate and her family and friends having an impromptu dance party celebration.

The video seems to have sparked a social media debate about who gets more lit at events celebrating milestones: South Africans or Black Americans.

The video has racked up over half a million views so far and continues to spread.

Check out the clip above.