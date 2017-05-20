*A judge has dismissed the restraining order Kenya Moore took out against her emotional ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan.

You’ll recall…Kenya sought the court’s help with keeping Jordan away from her, as she claimed he was blowing up her phone 30 times a day and had also threatened her. The temporary restraining order required him to stay 200 yards away from Kenya.

According to TMZ, Moore’s restraining order was dismissed last week after she failed to appear at a hearing on the matter. Kenya’s lawyer explained that she only skipped court because she knew the judge would toss it once he heard Matt hadn’t been served.

The attorney says Kenya will refile for another protective order … once she locates Matt.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey Face Off in 1st ‘Dark Tower’ Trailer (Watch)

BET is producing a miniseries about infamous New Edition bad boy Bobby Brown.

The Viacom-owned network is looking to capitalize on the success of “The New Edition Story,” the three-part miniseries which drew over 29 million total viewers and was the number one cable biopic of all time in the ratings, per Variety.

“New Edition Story” writer Abdul Williams and executive producer Jesse Collins have signed on to “The Bobby Brown Story,” which spans the singer’s career as a founding member of New Edition to his success as a solo artist. It will air across two nights, with each part being two hours long.

Do you think Bobby Brown’s story be as successful as the New Edition story?

Save

Save

Save