*Keshia Knight Pulliam is not trying to entertain late child support payments.

TMZ reports that the actress has asked the court to automatically withdraw all future payments directly from the NFL pension of her estranged husband, Ed Hartwell, so that they will be on time.

Via TMZ:

Keshia filed new court docs in her pending divorce from ex-NFL player Ed Hartwell, asking that all of his future child support payments come directly from his NFL retirement or disability money. She says Ed’s been late a lot lately, and he hasn’t paid for May.

Keshia also claims Ed hasn’t been allowing her to travel outside of the country for work since he’s been dragging his feet on signing consent forms to allow their 5-month-old daughter to leave with mom.

Once again … she’s demanding the judge lock up Ed until he’s square on child support.