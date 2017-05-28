*Kevin Garnett and the rest of the Celtics team aren’t crazy about Ray Allen, and the rift began in 2012, when Allen left Boston to join the Heat.

Nearly five years after his departure, Allen’s former Celtics teammates still have issues with the way he left Boston.

Garnett invited four of his former teammates to join him Monday on his “Area 21” segment on TNT: Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

Notably absent: Ray Allen.

See video embed below of part of the segment.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Laura Govan Talks to ‘The Doctors’ About Her Chronic Yeast Infections (Watch)

“It was more than basketball for us… It felt like a sour breakup.” Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/8JYRWmxm0i — KG’s Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

Naturally, fans wondered “Where’s Allen?”, so Kevin offered this explanation:

“Everybody’s asking us, ‘Where’s Ray?’” Garnett said on “Area 21.” “People don’t understand that this is real life for us, and the situation with Ray is very sensitive. I think when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we talked about guys we consider loyal and part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents, man, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I felt like he moved on. And he went to pursue another ring, and he got another ring. Shout out to him. And that’s it. It wasn’t no other Wizards, it wasn’t no other Spurs, it wasn’t no other Heat … it was all Celtics invited to this.”

Garnett and Paul Pierce were traded to the Nets one year after Allen joined the Heat. As Fox Sports reports, that lasted only a year before Pierce signed with the Wizards and Garnett was traded to the Timberwolves during the 2014-15 season.

“I was initially hurt by the whole way everything went down,” Pierce said. “Like, I don’t have no beef with none of my teammates or nothing. I was just hurt [by] how it went down.”

Continuing, “We all came together, we talked about it, we talked every day, we hung out all the time. And then when it was time for free agency – and to each his own in free agency – but I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston and just how we carried ourselves not only on the court but off it. … That’s what I was hurt by, when Ray didn’t just at least give us a heads up about it.”

Perkins added:

“At this point in time, I don’t think it’s on nobody on here to break the ice. I actually think it’s on Ray to break the ice. If Ray want to make amends with anybody up here, or whatever the case, I think it’s on him to reach out and say, ‘Hey, P, I handled this wrong. We better than this.’ ‘Hey, Ticket, I handled this wrong.’ ‘Hey, Big Baby, I handled this wrong.’ ‘Hey Rondo, I handled this wrong.’ And just get it past us. We won games together.”

Allen seemed to respond to their comments on his Facebook page by posting a photo of himself rocking a Heat uniform and fighting defense, along with the caption: “The power to push limits.”

That post was later deleted, and Allen’s publicist told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that his Facebook page was hacked.

