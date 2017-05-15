*Congrats are in order for Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, who are expecting their first child together…a baby boy.
The 37-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Mother’s Day posting a “couple selfie” and the caption: “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”
Hart revealed the baby to be a boy in another since-removed post.
The new bundle of joy will join his big brother and sister, 9-year-old Hendrix and 12-year-old Heaven, Hart’s children with ex-wife Torrei Hart.
Hendrix served as his father’s best man at Hart’s California wedding to the 32-year-old Parrish in August.