*Shh…we don’t want to give the American lads any ideas, but a 12-year-old boy in Australia was obviously feeling a bit restless when he decided to drive from his home in Kendall New South Wales all the way to Perth on the continent’s western side.

The entire trip from one coast to the other is approximately 2,500 miles and the little guy almost made it, until police stopped the car at the 800-mile mark.

And only because the bumper was dragging.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald says a police spokesperson confirmed, “Officers from Broken Hill Highway Patrol stopped a motor vehicle on the Barrier Highway due to defects which made the vehicle hazardous.”

Imagine their shock once they walked up to the car all ready to ask the driver for a license and registration!

Read more at EURThisNthat.