*I swear, these kids who just insist on having it there way! In this “I want it and I want it now” existence we share, I recently learned about a young tyke in Ohio who could not wait to get his taste-buds fulfilled by a Mickey D’s cheeseburger, so what did he do on Sunday morning? He grabbed his little sister and jumped into the family car –keys in hand — and drove to McDonald’s.

According to what Jacob Koehler — a police officer in East Palestine, Ohio told The Morning Journal, his department received numerous calls describing the scene of a car being driven by a little boy.

But get this: many of the observers didn’t hesitate to mention how impressed they were with this kids driving skills. As it turns out, he had learned to driver by looking at YouTube videos as consequently, he didn’t hit anyone; nor did he do damage to his dad’s car by hitting anything.

Read more at EURThisNthat.