*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly headed for splitsville — with insiders claiming that Kim is secretly working behind the scenes drafting up divorce papers. According to one report, it’s been touch and go for a while.

Apparently, the couple started to unravel following the Paris robbery. The traumatic experience, which according to Kim, could have led to her untimely death, was followed by Kanye’s mental breakdown and lockup inside a mental health facility in Los Angeles.

“They went through a really rough time there for a while,” a source close to Kanye told People. “It was really touch and go. She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn’t there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn’t prioritizing him.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Naked Woman Strolls Through Atlanta Airport … Even Poses for Folks! (Yes, we Have Video!)

The insider continued, “Things were just awful between the two of them, but also with both of them separately. It was like for the first time, they just weren’t happy. I don’t think they were happy separately, and I know they weren’t happy together.”

According to the insider, “It’s like the two of them were dangling on a rope off a cliff, and they used every single thing they had to find solid ground. They clawed their way back to somewhere a lot more healthy, and they’re still clawing their way back. There are good days and there are bad days.”

Despite their woes, Kim’s PR machine wants you to believe that fought hard to keep their marriage alive. “She kept saying, ‘If we can get through this, we’ll be stronger than ever,’” the source said. “They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain.”

Kim attended the Met Gala earlier this week solo, and when asked about Kanye, she said he decided to stay home to continue his rest and recuperation. There are rumors that he’s living in a bullet proof vest, out of fear that his life is in danger.

Save

Save