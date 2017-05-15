*Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have renewed their wedding vows in a special Mother’s Day ceremony that included all six of their children.

The Biermanns jetted to Turks and Caicos for the occasion, which comes after six years of marriage.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wore a full skirted strapless gown, while the rest of the family joined her in wearing white. The boys sported collared shorts with beige shorts held up by suspenders.

“Life is but a dream,” Kim wrote in one of her many Instagram photos of the vow renewal.

“I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good,” read another caption.

View some of the IG pics below:

I'd go to the end of the earth for you ❤️

Life is but a dream ❤️