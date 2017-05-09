*Kim Zolciak gave her Instagram followers a look at the injuries suffered by her son Kash following a vicious dog attack last month.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye,” the “Don’t Be Tardy” star wrote on Instagram, which featured a photo of her son’s swollen eye. “Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed!”

“In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed,” Zolciak continued. “Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade.”

Zolciack, 38, spoke about Kash’s progress Sunday during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

“He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about,” she told host Andy Cohen. “The rest we can fix.”