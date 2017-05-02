*Here’s a novel idea for a celeb filled selfie … the bathroom of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC where the Met Gala Costume Ball was held Monday night.

Kylie Jenner posted what she calls the “annual bathroom selfie” on Instagram Monday night . The snap includes her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.

Larson later joked on Instagram that she had “to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.” 🙂

Would you believe the now infamous shot came in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the event? The New York Post reported in 2015 that Met Gala guests were sent notices that phones could not be used for photography or social media.

Obviously nobody gives a crap about the the selfie policy based on the numerous images that have been shared by attendees.

Meanwhile, singer and actress Janelle Monáe seems to be one the favorites at the 2017 Met Gala Costume Ball. In case you’re wondering, the theme of the evening was “Kawakubo Comme des Garcons Art of the In-Between” (whatever that means).

OTHER NEWS ON EURweb: JANET JACKSON ANNOUNCES NEW TOUR & FINALLY SPEAKS ON SITUATION WITH WISSAM AL MANA (WATCH)

Then there was Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura who blogger Sandra Rose says barely edged out super couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for the Best Dressed Couples honor. Cassie and Sean wore matching black outfits embellished in sequins and glitter.

Well, since we’re highlighting the best, we might as well acknowledge the worst. And once again, pop icon Madonna took home the Worst Dressed Award at the 2017 Met Gala Costume Ball held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Madonna and Rihanna were almost neck and neck for the worst dress honor. Madonna wore a couture camouflage army gown complete with a couture army issue canteen. We can only guess what was in the canteen. Madonna was feeling good last night.