*When we first heard about and reported the news of L.A. Reid’s sudden exit from Epic Records, we were shocked as to why. Now we know and it’s not good.

Reid, by the way, had been in charge of Epic for nearly six years.

In any event, Reid, 60, is being accused of making inappropriate physical advances toward an assistant – otherwise known as unlawful harassment a/k/a sexual harassment – at the company’s holiday party last December, among other instances, according to a March 22 letter a lawyer for the woman sent to Julie Swidler, Sony Music’s General Counsel, said a source who provided details from the letter.

The female assistant, whose name is being shielded, also claims Reid asked her to lie down in bed with him and give him a hug while the two were at a hotel while traveling on business.

The letter also says Reid, who is married, also made comments about what clothes he liked her to wear and described her as looking “fine.”

In a terse statement, Sony Music on Saturday said: “L.A. Reid will be leaving the company.” So far Sony Music has been unresponsive when asked about the allegations in the letter.

It appears that Reid’s boss, Rob Stringer, the newly installed CEO of Sony Music, took decisive action in is his first major crisis.

“We are not allowing a culture like that in this company,” one insider familiar with Reid’s ouster told The NY Post. “No matter how much a person brings to the bottom line.”

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: BILL BELLAMY SET TO HOST SUGAR RAY LEONARD FOUNDATION’S CHARITY BOXING NIGHT (MAY 24)

Reid’s recent successes include signing Meghan Trainor, Future, Fifth Harmony and DJ Khaled — who currently has the No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100, with “I’m the One.”

Reid’s lawyer, Joel Katz, the head of Greenberg Traurig’s global entertainment and media practice told the Post that he had no comment.

Since the talk of his ouster, er, departure from Epic, word has been spreading that Reid’s been telling friends that he and Len Blavatnik, who heads Warner Music Group are talking about a position running the company’s Warner Brothers label.

We certainly hope it works out for Reid, but with the taint he’s got on him, we’d be very surprised see it happen. Unless there’s info we don’t have, this is one of those “up the creek without a paddle” situations.