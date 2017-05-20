*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other civil rights leaders on Saturday, May 20 called on L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell to suspend the deputies involved in the video taped assault on an elderly black woman at LA’s Union Station.

The video clearly shows that the woman attempted to comply with officer’s request that she move from the reserved seating section, yet she was pushed and shoved and arrested. The suspension should be immediate pending the investigation.

“The shocking video that shows deputies overuse of force against an elderly, disabled black woman once again badly taints an L.A. County Sheriff’s department that is under fire and struggling with reform, “says Hutchinson, “The suspension of the officers by Sheriff McDonnell would send a clear message that the department is serious about reducing or eliminating the use of excessive force by its deputies.”

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable

Dwayne Wyatt, L.A Black Employees for Fairness

Debbie Washington National Council of Negro Women

Robert Taylor, Black Ministerial Alliance

Lita Herron, President Youth Advocacy Coalition

Pedro Baez, Founder Voice of the People

Skip Townsend, Cease Fire

Vicky Lindsay Project Cry No More

Here’s MORE about the incident via CBSLA.com:

A woman was caught on video being forcibly removed from reserved seating at Union Station, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating the arrest.

A witness says her 76-year-old friend often comes to Union Station to sit and talk and had a card from a Metro officer she thought allowed her to sit in the reserved seating area.

When deputies asked her to leave, she asked for her cane and a confused grab for the woman’s bag ensued.

The woman who recorded the video, who asked she be identified only as Tina, said the deputy handcuffed one of her friend’s hands as she reached for her bag.

“They handcuffed her, and in the process of trying to handcuff her other arm, they slammed her head on the armrest of the wooden chair where we were sitting,” Tina said.

The woman was released later that night to her family. It’s not clear if she will face charges.

The sheriff’s department says they are reviewing the video and will talk to witnesses about the arrest.