*A coalition of clergy and civil rights leaders are calling upon L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey to follow the recommendation of LAPD, Chief Charlie Beck and file criminal charges against LAPD officer Clifford Procter for the murder of Brendon Glenn.

“Proctor shot and killed Glenn who was unarmed and homeless on May 5, 2015. On the 2-year anniversary of Glenn’s killing our city is still waiting on justice and for Lacey to simply follow the recommendation of LAPD Chief Beck.

“LAPD investigators concluded that Glenn was on his stomach, attempting to push himself off the ground, when Proctor shot Glenn in the back twice.

“After reviewing video, witness accounts and other evidence, investigators determined Glenn was not trying to take Proctor’s gun or his partners weapon. D.A. Lacey should be ashamed of herself for allowing this case to drag on in her office The LAPD Police commission ruled the Glenn shooting was out of policy.”

