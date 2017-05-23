*La La Anthony ain’t playing no games with her divorce.

Page Six is reporting that the actress has contacted famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser about representation in her split from Carmelo Anthony. Wasser has repped such celebs as Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

“They met, but nothing will likely happen until the end of summer,” a source told the column. “Carmelo is still in denial and thinks he can fix his marriage.”

Another source close to La La said she’s already met with several lawyers. “She’s trying to figure it out. She doesn’t want anyone saying she’s going through a divorce. She hasn’t signed anything, but they are separated. She’s literally just having conversations . . . just because she met with a lawyer, doesn’t mean she’s getting a divorce.”

The Anthonys’ anniversary is in July, but La La “is not like, ‘How much can I get?’ She’s never been like that. She’s always had her own career even before Carmelo. She’s never been into giving all that up to be some basketball wife. And despite whatever is going on, they’re still friends. She doesn’t act like a woman scorned at all. It’s not a knock-down, drag-out fight,” the source said.