*The always beautiful La La Anthony sat down exclusively with “Extra’s” AJ Calloway, amid rumors she’s divorcing her husband, New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony.

There have been reports saying she hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser, but La La made it clear she’s keeping things amicable and staying focused on her work.

La La was spotted on Mother’s Day with her son and Carmelo. The paparazzi caught the family dining at a sushi restaurant. La La smiled, “Clearly it wasn’t a private Mother’s Day, but it was fun.”

How does she deal with being followed by paps on special occasions like that? She revealed, “You kind of get used to it, and what can you do? Like my mom says, ‘Worry when people don’t care about you.’”

When her son Kiyan, 10, asked why photographers were following him everywhere recently, she told him:

“It’s getting hot outside and they’re trying to get summer fashions for the magazines, and he followed up and said, ‘Mom I’m wearing a sweat suit, that’s not summer fashion.’ I kind of try make it fun for him so he doesn’t view it as a negative thing.”

Along with Kiyan, La La’s own mother is her rock.

“My mom has common sense… I’m coming at her with all this complicated stuff, and she’ll just give me the most simple answer… and it always makes sense.” She added, “I have a great support system of friends and family, but when it gets down to the nitty gritty, I’m like, ‘Mom.’”

Anthony also explained the message behind her Instagram on the night of the Met Ball, when she posted “Unbreakable.” It was La La’s first public appearance since the split. “I wanted people to know that no matter what life throws at you, you got to be strong, you have to be fearless, things are gonna happen, life is amazing and guess what life sucks sometimes too, you have to be unbreakable, especially to have to go and walk that carpet alone, that’s not the easiest thing in the world.” The 37-year-old feels that she’s representing women out there, saying, “Everyone goes through stuff.”

La La just returned from Los Angeles, where she hung out with mama-to-be Beyoncé at her big Carter Push Party bash with other celebs like Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, and Kelly Rowland. She gushed, “Oh, I had a great time it was so much fun hanging out with friends. It was a beautiful day in L.A., so much fun.” She pointed out that Bey is doing well, adding, “She’s beautiful, stunning, absolutely beautiful.”

Anthony isn’t letting her divorce proceedings slow her down! She has a lot going on in her professional life… she just wrapped a movie, “Emergency Furlough,” her hit show “Power” is coming back, she’s producing the show “Goal Diggers,” her first book, “The Love Playbook,” is becoming a movie with the help of Queen Latifiah, and she’s writing another book.

What does she like to do when she has down time? She responded:

“When I relax, I like to do nothing, because I’m always doing something. I just want to sit home and do absolutely nothing.”

