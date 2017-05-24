*ATLANTA, GA – “The Magnificent Life of Charlie,” a new independent film written and co-produced by Bobby Huntley and Nikki Wade, will be screened at 7pm, Thursday, June 1, at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur, Georgia.

The screening is presented by Davenstar 1 Entertainment, Bobby Huntley Films and Divadom Entertainment and stars Nikki Lashae, Lailaa Brooking, Ashley S. Evans and Kortnee Price.

Additional short films and trailers being screened at the event include , Louisiana 1961, 5 Steps To Get Over Your Ex, I Die, The Protector and Hussie.

“La Vie Magnifique De Charlie” is an exciting tale of a young girl who is adjusting to the untimely passing of her sister in an unorthodox way. The story follows an energetic, quirky girl named Charlie and a group of her friends as they go on a series of adventurous tasks left as a final message from late sister, Brandy.

The movie explores the experiences and interpersonal relationships of sisterhood and the portrayal of black women.

Following the screening, several members of the cast and production company will participate in an interactive Q&A session with the audience. This screening is open to the public. Tickets are available, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information on the movie, visit TheCharlieMovie.net.