*“Crown Heights,” the Sundance Audience Award winner starring Lakeith Stanfield of FX’s “Atlanta,” has been picked up by Amazon Studios and IFC Films, and will arrive in theaters on Aug. 25, reports Deadline.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the drama tells the true story of a wrongful prison sentence. In the spring of 1980, a teenager is gunned down in Flatbush, Brooklyn and police pressure a child witness to identify a suspect. As a result, Colin Warner (played by Stanfield), an 18-year-old kid from nearby Crown Heights, is wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Warner’s childhood friend Carl ‘KC’ King (Nnamdi Asomugha) devotes his life to fighting for Colin’s freedom, working on appeals, taking loans for lawyer fees and becoming a legal courier to learn the court system.

“Crown Heights,” adapted by Ruskin from a “This American Life” segment, won the Audience Award for U.S. Dramatic features at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film also stars Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell and Amari Cheatom.

The film is produced by Asomugha, Natalie Galazka and Ruskin.

Below, Sundance interviews with the cast of “Crown Heights”:



