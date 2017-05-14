*If you’re fan of the sexy and uber intelligent Laura Coates, we’ve go some really good news fo you!

Today, SiriusXM announced that Coates, the CNN legal analyst, former federal prosecutor, and bestselling author will host a live, two-hour talk show exclusively on SiriusXM.

“The Laura Coates Show” will feature Coates’ lively analysis of the trending news of the day and impactful interviews with entertainers, politicians, DC insiders and game changers on the topics of politics, pop culture and everything in between.

Launching Monday, May 15, “The Laura Coates Show” will broadcast live, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET, on SiriusXM’s Urban View channel 126, On Demand and through the SiriusXM app.

“I am thrilled to join SiriusXM and have the chance to connect with listeners outside the soundbite world,” said Laura Coates. “I can’t wait to delve deep into the issues that matter most to us all and listen-in as listeners nationwide and guests share their emotionally charged stories and points of view.”

The launch of “The Laura Coates Show” coincides with SiriusXM host, publisher and award-winning journalist Karen Hunter taking on an expanded role as a programming consultant to the Urban View channel. Hunter will oversee the direction of the channel – further positioning it as the radio home of diverse African American programming and elevating the national conversation to be reflective of the complexity of the African American community.

“Laura Coates joins SiriusXM’s Urban View as we expand the channel’s range and add fresh voices to its already compelling talk programming,” said Karen Hunter, Urban View host and Programming Consultant, SiriusXM. “Laura’s gift for translating complex issues and ideas, and demystifying legal issues, is remarkable and we can’t wait for her to engage with our growing family of listeners.”

Laura Coates is an on-air legal analyst for CNN. She has shared her expertise nationally on Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead with Jake Tapper, and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer among others. A former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, she has also served as a Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, specializing in the enforcement of Voting Rights throughout the United States. As a civil rights attorney, she traveled throughout the United States supervising local and national elections and led investigations into allegations of unconstitutional voting practices. In private practice, Laura was an intellectual property litigator with an expertise in First Amendment and media law. She is the author of You Have the Right…A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police.

Coates is a graduate of Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and the University of Minnesota Law School. She is a Lecturer of Law at George Washington University Law School. She resides in Washington, D.C. with her husband and two children.

SiriusXM’s Urban View channel offers 24/7 programming about issues affecting the African-American community.

For more information on SiriusXM, please visit www.siriusxm.com.

