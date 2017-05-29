*If you missed it, Saturday night (05-27-19)reality TV star Laura Govan was featured on “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” She was there to get help/advice for a number of issues.

Among the things Govan is dealing with is her controversial relationship with ex-fiancé, Gilbert Arenas, her torn relationship with her sister (Gloria Govan) and more including how to get back in touch with herself.

After the OWN show aired, Laura spoke with Jasmine Brand from theJasmineBRAND.com. They of course spoke about the show itself, her issues with her parents and sister, Arenas, what’s next for her and a whole lot more.

Check out some selected excerpts below and watch the full interview above.

Why did she decide to do “Iyanla: Fix My Life”

“I felt like it was time. You know, for the most part, I’m over it [persistent drama with ex-fiancee] and tired. I wanted it to be an end of a new beginning.”

The hardest “Fix My Life” moment for Govan to watch

“There is a lot that wasn’t put in it. For the most part, it’s hard. I had to take myself out of it and become a fan. Which is what made me cry. I could see the hurt, the pain. It was hard to watch. It was a hard pill to swallow.”

Comparing her ex-fiancee Gilbert Arenas to her father

“Their demeanor, control. I didn’t see it then, but I see it now. Its funny how I fell suit to my mom.”

Her biggest issue with her parents

“They don’t believe [when it comes to her sister, Gloria Govan] me. And I feel like sometimes they go where the winds takes them, opposed to parenting. That’s f*cked up, but that’s the truth.”

Her remarks concerning her issues with her sister, Gloria Govan

“I haven’t spoken about them [issues] so much, in honesty.”

Does she believe her sister and Gilbert had sex in her house

“She stayed with him in my house in DC for 3 days when I wasn’t there – things like that. There was a lot going on. And you telling me that you wasn’t beating [having sex]? Girl, bye.”