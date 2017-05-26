*Both parties in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the producers of “America’s Got Talent” say the matter is now headed toward an amicable resolution, and the segment in question will never see the light of day.

As previously reported, a contestant referred to in the suit as Jane Doe claimed that after she and her husband performed a song dedicated to their daughter, host Tyra Banks made fun of the performance and insinuated that their daughter was conceived by accident. The couple sought damages and demanded that Marathon Productions not air the segment.

FremantleMedia — the parent of Marathon — sent a statement to EURweb Thursday saying the suit “is being dismissed.”

“The Doe v. Marathon matter is rightfully being dismissed. We take great care of all acts that cross the AGT stage and their families. Tyra has been an incredible addition to AGT with her vibrant energy and maternal nurturing spirit, and we look forward to continuing to watch her positive influence on the show.”

A spokesman for the plaintiff’s law firm declined to comment, according to Variety, except to say that settlement talks are in motion and the dispute “will be amicably resolved.”

The plaintiff — identified in the suit as Jane Doe — alleged that her daughter was “traumatized” by the experience on the show, and became deeply depressed after the taping. According to the suit, the company had previously agreed to exclude the daughter from the broadcast.

“America’s Got Talent” returns for Season 12 on Tuesday, May 30 on NBC.