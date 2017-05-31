*On the eve of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers, word comes that James’ Los Angeles home apparently was the target of a hate crime.

We don’t have very many details as of yet, but it is being reported that multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. The n-word was scrawled on the outer gate.

Investigators are said to be looking for security footage from neighbors which may show the perpetrator.

LeBron bought the house back in 2015 but it does not appear he lives there on any regular basis.

The graffiti has since been covered up.

Finally, we’ve learned that the basketball superstar was not at the home at the time of the incident. He is most likely with the Cavs in the Bay Area gearing up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which starts tomorrow.

Developing ….

More photos from the scene: