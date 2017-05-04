*On Thursday May 11, Glendale Community College will once again host an Entrepreneur Meet and Greet (11am-12:20p) followed by a panel discussion called Entrepreneurship: Leveraging and Branding the Skateboarding Culture (12:20-1:30p).

The intent of the meet and greet is to bring entrepreneurs from the community and students together to create a Glendale Entrepreneurial ecosystem. The ecosystem will eventually provide support and encouragement for entrepreneurs and students. Support will include FREE innovative spaces to work, engaging speakers, intern opportunities, workshops, networking events, and access to resources to help entrepreneurs become more successful.

We will also have a photographer on site from 11a-12:20p. If you need a new business headshot, the photographer will be taking them free of charge. This is great to update your LinkedIn profile or business card.

Events are sponsored by our Entrepreneur Club called LIFE and the GCC Foundation. We look forward to seeing you there, and refreshments will be served.

If you are interested in participating in this event or any future events please contact our Business Instructor Marisa via phone: 818-240-1000 or email: [email protected].

