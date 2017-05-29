*Some of the ladies of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” took a break from their TV drama and dropped by a local high school to help a few high school seniors pay their graduation costs.

Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust, Rasheeda Frost, and Sierra Gates stopped by Columbia High School in Atlanta to surprise 10 seniors with checks to covers the cost of their senior dues.

Sources close to production tell TMZ that it was Karlie’s idea to donate the money to students. Each senior was awarded $295 to help pay for caps, gowns and student dues.

TMZ posted video of the exciting moment the students were blessed by a few local celebs.

*If you missed it, on Mother’s Day, comedian Kevin Hart revealed he and his wife, Eniko, were expecting their first child together. Hart shares two children with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart — and the ex says she’s thrilled that her blended family is expanding.

“I’m actually pretty excited because my kids are excited,” Torrei said. “I’m kinda feeding off my kids energy. There was only one downside though – I might have to babysit a little bit because Eniko has been spending a lot of time with my kids so they might call me for a babysitting favor.”

She continues:

“But my kids are excited. They’re going to have a little brother…I found out like everybody else, I found out like you – I found out on social media and I was like, ‘Oh wow. Congratulations.’ And my kids were just like, ‘Well mom, we wanted to tell you, but they asked to keep it a secret.’ I said, ‘It’s okay. It’s fine.’ So when I saw how excited they were. I was just like ‘Are you ready to be a big sister? Are you ready to be a big brother?’ And they’re ready.”

Torrei also has a message for blended families: “I can’t preach this enough to blended families out there- just remember we’re all family….It’s always best to keep it positive…”

