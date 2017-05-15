*NBC Universal, the parent company of E!, released a first look trailer for Kylie Jenner’s upcoming reality series “Life Of Kylie.”

The latest spinoff series from the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” franchise will consist of eight half-hour episodes following the youngest child of Caitlyn Jenner as navigates her life as entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, social media star and CEO/founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

The show also will document her personal life, including spending time with her close friend Jordyn Woods.

The clip premiered today during NBC’s upfront presentation in New York.

Watch below: