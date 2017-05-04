*Lifetime has greenlighted “Glam Masters,” a beauty competition series executive produced by Kim Kardashian West that pits beauty bloggers against one another for a shot to be part of Mrs. Kanye West’s “glam empire,” the cable network said.

Here’s the official logline, via Variety:

Each episode will feature four beauty bloggers who will go head-to-head to show they have the talent, charisma and vision it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world– all while facing expert judges who will critique every stroke of the contouring brush. The winner each week will qualify to advance to the semi-finals where the best will battle it out for one of three spots in the Tournament of Masters finale. In the end, only one of these beauty-obsessed bloggers will get to claim the title of Glam Master.

“I’m such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone’s look with makeup and couldn’t be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do,” stated Kardashian West.

Produced by Shed Media, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television, Glam Masters will begin production in the summer, but no premiere date was set. Pam Healey, John Hesling and Dan Peirson executive produce for Shed Media, while Mary Donahue, David Hillman and Kim Chessler executive produce for Lifetime.

“Kim Kardashian West is a social-media titan and a fashion icon. I’m thrilled she is on board to executive produce Glam Masters,” said Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.