*Whether you hated it or really hated it, Lifetime’s much-maligned Michael Jackson biopic drew 2 million total viewers in Live+SD on Monday, which gives it the distinction of being cable’s second highest rated original movie premiere of 2017 in key demos. No. 1 is the network’s remake of “Beaches” starring Nia Long and Idina Menzel.

Those “key demos” for “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” include 728,000 in the adult 18-49 category and 484,000 in women 18-49, according to Deadline.

“Michael Jackson: The Ultimate Icon” special, which aired immediately following the movie, retained 85% of its lead-in, drawing 1.7 million total viewers.

Lifetime based its King of Pop biopic on the best-selling book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. Told through the eyes of Jackson’s trusted bodyguards, Bill Whitfield (Chad Coleman) and Javon Beard (Sam Adegoke), the movie reveals firsthand the devotion Michael (Navi) had to his children, and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life.

Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Robert Teitel executive produced the film with Dianne Houston directing from a script by Elizabeth Hunter.