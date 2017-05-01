*Lil Wayne is setting up shop high above the Las Vegas Strip with his forthcoming Drai’s nightclub residency.

Following his Drai’s debut in March, the rapper will return later this month for an extended run at the venue atop The Cromwell Hotel.

“My first night at Drai’s was magical. I’m happy we created a partnership for me to come tear down the stage at the best club in Vegas!!,” he says in a statement. “Wayne Newton put his stamp on Sin City, now its time for the next Wayne to do the same!”

Weezy is set to perform on May 27, June 10, July 22, Sept. 3 and Oct. 29. Wayne follows previous Drai’s acts including Future, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Fabolous among others.

Adds Michael Gruber, president and partner of Drai’s Enterprises: “We are really excited to welcome Wayne into the Drai’s family. He is an incredible talent and a guiding force in the music industry; we look forward to what he has in store for the fans that will certainly be coming to see him at Drai’s Las Vegas and being a part of the Drai’s LIVE performances.”