*In honor of this summer’s must-see comedy, “Baywatch” hitting theaters this Friday, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, the digital arm of Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, and Studio71 are giving fans the ultimate finale to Logan Paul‘s quest to #BeBaywatch.

In Seven Bucks Digital Studios’ series, Logan Paul embarks on a quest to be the official ambassador of Baywatch, and prove himself to Dwayne Johnson, after getting cut from the film. On his journey, Logan finds himself falling madly in love with gorgeous Baywatch star, Alexandra Daddario before having his dreams crushed with the unfortunate news that she only dates musicians. To help his friend out, Johnson calls upon Desiigner, of Panda-fame, to turn the YouTube star into a full-scale musician Alexandra would love. The result – the Song of the Summer.

In this epic original song, available for purchase on iTunes, and music video finale, Logan finds the girl of his dreams, only to have Desiigner and Baywatch legend, David Hasselhoff, use their hooks on the track to try and steal his girl. The spoof original song brings together entertainment icons from Desiigner to David Hasselhoff to create a comedic musical track that satirizes modern music videos across many genres.

Song of the Summer was written and produced by Jean-Baptiste and Ryan ‘DJ Replay’ Buendia. Baptiste has also written and produced music for Rihanna, Black Eyed Peas, Kid Cudi, and Chris Brown. The series was executive produced by Seven Bucks Digital Studios’ co-founders, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, with Erin Lardy of Seven Bucks, and Dan Weinstein, Scott Brown, and Mo Darwiche of Studio71. Logan Paul and Desiigner also serve as producers for Song of the Summer.

In case you missed the first two videos of the series –

(1) LOGAN PAUL HAS BEEN CUT FROM ALL OF THE ROCK’S MOVIES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WysgZO0Nt5M

(2) LOGAN PAUL FALLS IN LOVE WITH ALEXANDRA DADDARIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO89kfXl2Jg

