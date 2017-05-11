*”Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee got herself kicked off of a plane over what appears to be a glass of wine.

According to TMZ, the reality star boarded a Delta flight in Atlanta Wednesday with wine in hand. The website reports at least one witness said Tommie was asked to leave her wine glass in the terminal, but she refused and walked onto the plane with it.

Other witnesses say security and flight attendants approached Tommie shortly before takeoff, and that she was calm during their conversation that lasted about 10 minutes. She was eventually asked to leave the plane and walked off without fanfare, as seen in the below video.

The incident delayed flight 1949 to Miami for 34 minutes.

TMZ reports: “A rep for Tommie insists she was NOT drunk, and adds … Tommie was kicked off for crying about a friend’s recent death … which would be a weird move on the airline’s part.”

Watch the footage below: