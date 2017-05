*For the fourth time, Ludacris has been tapped to host the Billboard Music Awards, organizers announced Friday.

He’ll be joined this year by first-time co-host Vanessa Hudgens, who is replacing last year’s co-host, Ciara.

Hudgens took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement, writing, “I’m so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris!”

I’m so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris! The party starts LIVE May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC. #BBMAs A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 12, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards airs Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.