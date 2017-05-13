*Savvy Twitter users created a hacker film that stars Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o as two fashionistas who scam rich white men — and Ms. Lupita is all about this potential project.

Users came up with a movie plot that was inspired by RT’s of a pic of the two at the Miu Miu Fashion show in Paris in 2014. As the YBF.com notes, the tweet morphed into a series of sketched images that could serve as a partial storyboard for the film.

“Rih scheming rich white men while Lupita serves as the brains for the operation? Yeah, we’d be here for it,” wrote one Twitter user. And Lupita is here for it too!

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Murder-Suicide At Dallas Office Tower Leaves Police Scratching Their Heads

A few days after Lupita’s initial post (see above), she took to Instagram and shared sketched images of what she and RiRi would look like in the Twitter Inspired movie (see below).

She even added director Ava DuVernay and “Insecure” actress/writer Issa Rae in the mix to work behind-the-scenes.

She captioned, “Not #FanArtFriday, but had to shout out the amazing #FanArt for our #NeverBeenMade #TwitterInspired movie, CASHING IN, starring me & @badgalriri, directed by @directher and written by @issarae. (Artists largely unknown. Please tag ’em)”

We think this made up film sounds exciting and we hope Hollywood answers the call! What do you think about it? Sound off in the comments.