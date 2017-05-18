*Beginning this summer, Marvel Entertainment will expand its Star Wars comic book line with a mini series dedicated to Mace Windu, the character played on screen by Samuel L. Jackson.

“Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu” will be written by Luke Cage TV writer Matt Owens, with art by Denys Cowan, and take place during the Clone Wars in a story that Owens promises will “feel like an organic part of the tapestry of the Star Wars universe.”

In a statement from Marvel, Owens said, “No matter how well trained for battle the Jedi are, having to actually put those skills to use is another thing entirely. The preferred tools of the Jedi are diplomacy, harmony, education, peace. Now they find themselves leading troops on battlefields across the galaxy. They’re going to have a lot of thoughts about this. Is this really the way to peace? Is this the position I should be taking? Is this really the path the Jedi should be walking down. Doubt is understandable, but what each individual does with that doubt is very telling of who they are and where they will end up.”

The five-issue series will be the third time Marvel has dipped into the prequel era since it regained the comic book license for the franchise in 2015; last year, the company published a Qui-Gon and Anakin series set between Episode I and Episode II, before launching a Darth Maul series in February 2017.

The Mace Windu comic launches in August.