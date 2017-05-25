Honoree Rihanna attends the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 60 on May 22, 2017 in New York City.

*A man was arrested Tuesday at a New York City apartment building where Rihanna has a penthouse.

E! News reports that 33-year-old Salmir Feratovic was booked for criminal trespassing. An NYPD spokesperson said he had visited the residence before and was told then he was not allowed to return.

Authorities did not mention Rihanna’s name, but back in March, a man by the same name had commented on a news story about the singer that was posted on Facebook, writing, “Why she is not with me?”

Feratovic has multiple prior arrests, including one from May 2016 in which he was arrested for criminal trespassing at the same location.





