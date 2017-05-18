*Amber Rose was home when a suspect broke into her home and managed to linger for four hours before anyone realized what was happening.

According to reports, a man broke into Amber’s San Fernando Valley home while she was sleeping. Her son, mother, assistant and bodyguards were all in the home when the suspect came in through one of the kitchen windows, according to TMZ.

Sources say he rummaged through her pantry and ended up hanging around for four hours before Rose woke up and discovered that her kitchen window was broken.

Surveillance footage showed a man enter and then eventually leave. According to reports, nothing was taken and nobody was injured.

Police are currently investigating the break in.

It’s been a long week for Rose. Her Twitter was reportedly hacked on Wednesday, and she was forced to deny rumors that she demanded a DJ at a Miami nightclub refrain from playing music by her two famous exes, Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West.