*The man I’m about to tell you about and I are soulmates. Brothers from another mother. We share a pet peeve: folks texting during a movie.

But my boy has taken his frustration about the rude, increasingly more common practice to the next level!

Brandon Vezmar, 37, took a first date to see Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. According to his lawsuit — yes, he’s suing her! — his date started texting about 15 minutes into the movie.

Vezmar wasn’t having it. Not for a single moment.

“This is…one of my biggest pet peeves,” Vezmar said. “It was kind of a first date from hell.”

Vezmar claims that the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.” He also claims that his date ignored his requests to stop texting during the show.

“I said, ‘Listen, your texting is driving me a little nuts’ and she said ‘I can’t not text my friend'” he said. “I said ‘maybe you can take it outside to the lobby, I’ve seen people get kicked out movies for this.'”

Vezmar says the woman left the theater and never came back, leaving him stranded as they’d driven to the theater in her car.

So Vezmar is suing his date, for the $17.31 price of his 3D movie ticket.

Read more at EURThisNthat.