*Another film written by the man who brought you “Straight Outta Oakland” will be debuting in the Bay Area. “The American Dream” will premiere at Berkeley’s Elmwood Theater on June 7.

That’s less than two months before the movie is set to hit shelves nationally on August 1, 2017. Marcus D. Spencer has confirmed his attendance. Director Robert Wakamatsu is slated to attend however, Entertainment One has not confirmed this as of yet.

“The American Dream” stars Gian Shaw (Keith Mitchell), Ahku (Jake Malone), KBLX radio personality Antoine Davis (Dennis Mitchell), San Francisco native, comedian Hannibal Thompson (DJ) and Oakland native Marcus D. Spencer as Marvin.

The movie follows Keith and DJ, two high school football stars headed to college. Both with full scholarships and plans to receive a big payday when they eventually go pro. The summer before freshman semester the two adolescents reunite with DJ’s uncle, Marvin. Marvin employs the two youngsters as his own personal charity. Somehow the charity becomes a hindrance and all three end up answering to Jake Malone. Jake has ties with the athletic commissioner which could have a direct correlation on the boys playing time and he’s also Marvin’s direct employer. Antoine Davis portrays DJ’s father and Marvin’s brother. Dennis also happens to be a police officer who purposely disconnected from Marvin some years ago.

To mingle with the cast and crew during “The American Dream” premiere, purchase your tickets directly from the Elmwood Theater in Berkeley, California. Writer/Producer Marcus D. Spencer will be on hand with cast and crew to answer questions directly after each showing. Request for Red Carpet access can be made by emailing Mr. Spencer’s management at [email protected]

Location: Elmwood Theater – 2966 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705

Price: $12

Date: June 7, 2017

Time: 5:30, 7:30, 9:30

Ticket link:

http://37533.formovietickets.com:2235/T.ASP?WCI=BT&Page=schedule&SelectedDate=20170607

MEDIA INQUIRIES: [email protected]

Source: MG Agency CA