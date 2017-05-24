*Mariah Carey invited the paparazzi to capture a rekindling moment between her and ex-beau, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The two were spotted having a cozy dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday night, sparking chatter that they’re back together after a month-long break. Mariah and Bryan started dating shortly after her split from billionaire fiancé James Packer.

Page Six reports that the pair walked into the restaurant holding hands and “were very friendly together.” Carey, 47, and Tanaka, 34, ordered dinner and a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. They were snapped by paparazzi as they appeared to lean in for a kiss.

The same day, Mimi shared a “Flashback Friday” post of the pair sharing a dessert.

Back in April, it was reported that Carey and Tanaka called it quits after a five-month romance.

Do you believe they’re back together, or is this more PR trickery from the Mariah Carey machine?

Actress Keke Palmer has debuted a new ‘do and we’re loving it!

Palmer decided to switch up her look in a major way, and it comes just in time before the summer heat rolls through.

The former “Scream Queens” star previously hinted she wanted to shave off all of her hair. Now, it’s official.

She posted several pics on her social media of her new look, and captioned one pic: “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”

What do you think of BALDIE KeKe Palmer? Yeah or nay?

