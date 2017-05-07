*Mary J. Blige’s 13th studio album, “Strength of a Woman,” is in stores now, and not to the surprise of anyone, the project is all about her relationship with her cheating, soon-to-be ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs. However, according to Page Six, the album didn’t start out that way

“This album … [was] written from the perspective of me fighting for my marriage. And then when it all blew up in August, I had to start rewriting songs,” Blige said in an interview this week.

The Grammy-winning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said she spent months unleashing her anger and heartache on “Strength of a Woman,” which features details about her breakup and ongoing court battle with her former manager and husband.

“There was no moment where I felt like I was going to keep this in because it was way too much for me to handle on my own,” said Blige. “These are things I needed to get out. I needed to express myself and so it hurt, but it’s good. It’s good.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Ill-Fated Fyre Festival Hit With $100M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Fraud

#fbf when @maryjblige and I were on the cover of Rolling Stone 💙 Congrats on your new album #StrengthofaWoman!!! pic.twitter.com/1U7sMRtRyG — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 28, 2017

On her 13th studio effort, Blige doesn’t hold back as she details the end of her nearly 13-year marriage. She filed for divorce from Isaacs last July, citing irreconcilable differences. She also asked a court to deny Isaacs spousal support… cause she doesn’t want him spending any more of her money on his side chicks and mistresses.

“There is no happy ending right now because we’re in the thick of it,” said Blige of her divorce settlement. “We’re in the midst of all this foolishness and until the divorce is final, this is where we are. But I’m going to smile and have people make me smile and love myself and not give up.”

Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan said writing for Blige’s new album was quite the emotional experience because as Mary’s life changed, so did the songs they were crafting.

“The first single [‘Thick of It’] was different the first time I wrote it. She called me, she was in a different state and then as things started to change in her life, she had to call me again and kind of fill me in, and we had to make some changes to the song so it could fit where she was at that point,” she said. “It actually started as kind of a happy, uplifting song because she was fighting for her marriage and trying to make it work, so it came from that point of view. Some months later she said things had changed, so we had to change the lyrics.”

In the track “Set Me Free,” Blige croons, “There’s a special place in hell for you. You gon’ pay for what you did to me.”

“I needed that moment. You know, I’m angry. I’ve been had,” she said. “My music is therapeutic to me as well.”

As the result of the pain that she continues to endure because her marriage failed, Blige said she may think twice before walking down the aisle.

“I haven’t given up on love, but I definitely gave up on marriage for a while. I think I’m good on marriage for a while,” she said.

Save

Save