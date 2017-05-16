*Mary J. Blige will promote her new album “Strength of a Woman” with a 21-city tour featuring the incomparable Lalah Hathaway as her opening act.

The “Queen of Hip of Hip Hop Soul” announced the trek on Monday (May 15), indicating stops in major cities across the U.S. before closing at Oakland’s Paramount Theater in early September.

Blige’s “Strength of a Woman” includes a number of A-list guests, including Kanye West, DJ Khaled and Missy Elliot. The set’s latest single “Thick of It” earned the singer her longest-running No. 1 single to date on Billboard.

Tickets for the Strength of a Woman tour go on sale beginning Friday (May 19). View all of the dates below.

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2 – Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock Live

8/4 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 – Atlanta, GA – Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19 – New York City, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater

9/8 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Oakland, CA – The Paramount Theatre