*Mary J. Blige today released the video for “Love Yourself,” the latest single off her new album “Strength of a Woman.”

The clip, directed by Taj and Dre, takes on the grown and sexy feel of Blige’s lyrics. “You gotta love yourself, if you really wanna be with someone else.”

Kanye West, who is featured in the original release, is replaced by A$AP Rocky for the video, appearing midway through in a red loungy track suit, and tie-less suit.

Earlier this month, “Strength of a Woman” topped the R&B Albums chart and also served as Blige’s 20th career entry on the list, according to Billboard. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul is also set to launch the album’s namesake tour with special guest Lalah Hathaway this summer.

According to Complex, the “Love Yourself” video was filmed in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Watch below.