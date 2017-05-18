*Mathew Knowles knows he’s got an image/credibility problem … not only with the public, but reportedly with his own daughters!

Well, now Knowles is attempting to clear up rumors about his relationship with Beyoncé and Solange. In a recent interview with Houston newsman Jonathan Martin, Knowles opened up about his relationship with daughter Beyonce and Solange.

The interviews comes just a week after we reported that sources were saying that Beyonce does not want Matthew in the hospital when she gives birth to twins.

Mathew Knowles also spoke candidly about how often he speaks with his famous daughters, reports he’s been banned from Beyoncé’s delivery room, and even a new Destiny’s Child stage play with Idris Elba starring as Mathew himself.

