Rep. Maxine Waters has been reborn at the age of 78, emerging as a folk hero to the anti-Trump resistance for her repeated torching of the president.

From the glowing coverage and partisan praise, you’d barely detect that just a few years ago the veteran California congresswoman was dubbed one of the nation’s “most corrupt” elected officials by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington for her role in pushing a bailout for a bank tied to her family.

Waters was eventually cleared by investigators, though her grandson who served as her chief of staff was not. And now, Democrats seem to be embracing—and some liberal ethics advocates willfully ignoring—her sudden emergence as one of the nation’s leading critics of ethical lapses in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Jared Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. In other news, water is wet. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) May 26, 2017

Asked by The Daily Beast whether the group felt that Waters would be an effective critic of Trump’s own ethics given that history, Jordan Libowitz, a Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington spokesman, demurred.

“Going to have to pass on this one, I think that’s just a little too political of a question for us,” read an email from Libowitz, whose group is a key component of a well-funded network of political and policy outfits working to “kick Donald Trump’s ass,” in the words of Democratic operative David Brock, CREW’s chairman.

“She’s the Auntie Boss”

Waters these days is favorably referred to as a “resistance” fighter—by the kind of groups and viral-content creators who enjoy using a hashtag in front of the word “resistance” to signal their hatred of President Trump.

A majority of Waters’ press releases since election day have attacked Trump or a member of his administration directly. Highlights include multiple references to the president’s “Kremlin Klan” and releases with blunt headlines such as “Shame on you, Donald Trump!” and “Waters to Trump: If you hate the Constitution so much, resign!”

