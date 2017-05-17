Recording artist MC Hammer attends Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala at Capitol Records Tower on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Recording artist MC Hammer attends Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala at Capitol Records Tower on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

*MC Hammer may be 55, but he’s still hurtin’ em like he just stepped out of the early nineties, when Hammertime was its heyday.

The rapper hit Instagram with a video of himself warming up in a dance studio on Tuesday, apparently rehearsing to appear in a friend’s TV show.

“I was trying not to dance on tv … but my homeboy called me and said “come thru for me” … So it’s 2am and I’m warming up,” he wrote in the caption.

learning a routine as a favor for a friend’s TV show.

This isn’t the only MC Hammer related video to hit the web of late.

Screen Shot 2017-05-17 at 4.58.29 PM

San Jose State first-year running backs coach Alonzo Carter was captured on video dancing to “U Can’t Touch This,” because before Carter coached college football, he was a background dancer and choreographer for Hammer.

“It just naturally came,” Carter said of the steps. “It’s a whole routine. We choreographed that routine over 25 years ago, and it’s still strong. It’s still prominent.”

Watch Carter hit the typewriter and all , below:





Previous ArticleBow Wow on Private Jet Embarrassment: ‘I Never Said I Was On That Plane’
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind