*MC Hammer may be 55, but he’s still hurtin’ em like he just stepped out of the early nineties, when Hammertime was its heyday.

The rapper hit Instagram with a video of himself warming up in a dance studio on Tuesday, apparently rehearsing to appear in a friend’s TV show.

“I was trying not to dance on tv … but my homeboy called me and said “come thru for me” … So it’s 2am and I’m warming up,” he wrote in the caption.

I was trying not to dance on tv … but my homeboy called me and said “come thru for me” … So it’s 2am and I’m warming up 😂 👊🏾💯 A post shared by MC HAMMER (@mchammer) on May 17, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

learning a routine as a favor for a friend’s TV show.

This isn’t the only MC Hammer related video to hit the web of late.

San Jose State first-year running backs coach Alonzo Carter was captured on video dancing to “U Can’t Touch This,” because before Carter coached college football, he was a background dancer and choreographer for Hammer.

“It just naturally came,” Carter said of the steps. “It’s a whole routine. We choreographed that routine over 25 years ago, and it’s still strong. It’s still prominent.”

Watch Carter hit the typewriter and all , below: