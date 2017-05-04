*MC Lyte is about to be a married woman.

The rap legend broke the news to Essence while being interviewed about her new book, “Your Man & Your Money,’ co-written with her business partner Lynn Richardson.

His name is John, he’s from New York and Lyte said that she met him online. For more details, she said you have to read the book.

“My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” Lyte told Essence. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.”

Earlier this year, Lyte debuted her new relationship on Instagram in a heart-warming post.

“What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope,” she wrote. “God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE- don’t give up – keep God first and he will see that you meet your match.”