*Boo hoo! If you haven’t heard, Stephen Belafonte is crying the blues about being broke and homeless and he wants Mel B to basically pay for his livelihood.

Dude filed legal documents in his divorce case saying that since he was kicked out of the family home, his situation has gotten so raggedy that he’s been forced to sleep on the sofas of friends.

By the way, as we reported when the divorce drama between Belafonte and Mel B popped off, the family home has been up for sale for $8 mil. However, he says Mel B’s making it difficult to sell. He says an NFL player was interested in the home but she refused to show it to him.

TMZ says Belafonte isn’t saying how much he wants in spousal support but he did say this: “We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle … money was never an obstacle.”

Now he says he has a $60k balance on a credit card, can’t pay it off and it’s ruining his credit.

Again, he claims he has zero income, butMel’s bringing in anywhere from $220k and $250k a month. He says in 2015, she made $1.587 mil from “America’s Got Talent.” He says she gets $300k a year from Jenny Craig and an additional $400k a year from other sources.

As for him, he says all the negative stories surrounding the divorce have cost him an opportunity to earn $500k on a project.

Stephen also wants at least $200k for his divorce lawyers and $55k for his accountant.

Mel B filed for divorce in March and things got ugly with a quickness. She alleged that during their nearly 10-year marriage he abused her and sexually exploited her. She even claimed that Belafonte got their nanny pregnant, but forced her to have an abortion. Stephen, 42, has denied it all.