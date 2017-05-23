US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN

*President Trump’s attempt to hold his wife’s hand was again rejected in front of live TV cameras.

This latest curve happened just after the Trumps landed in Rome Tuesday.

Emerging from Air Force One, Donald tried to take Melania’s hand, only for her to swoop it up to wipe away hair that wasn’t even in her face.

To play it off, Donald used the hand left hanging to tap her butt.

Watch below:

On Monday, Trump reached for her hand after touching down at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, and Melania swatted it away with a quickness.





