*President Trump’s attempt to hold his wife’s hand was again rejected in front of live TV cameras.

This latest curve happened just after the Trumps landed in Rome Tuesday.

Emerging from Air Force One, Donald tried to take Melania’s hand, only for her to swoop it up to wipe away hair that wasn’t even in her face.

To play it off, Donald used the hand left hanging to tap her butt.

Watch below:

On Monday, Trump reached for her hand after touching down at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, and Melania swatted it away with a quickness.