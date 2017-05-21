*Even though it’s been more than a year since Melissa Harris-Perry was fired by MSNBC, she still holds a grudge against the channel.

Harris-Perry has responded angrily to the news that the National Association of Black Journalists intends to honor MSNBC’s senior vice president of talent and diversity, Yvette Miley.

The liberal television host blasted the NABJ organization in a fiery email and demanded she be removed from the mailing list.

“You MUST be kidding, right?” Harris-Perry wrote in an email. “Where is the part where she systematically fired, dismissed and gaslit black folk in national media while hiding behind the white boys at MSNBC?”

The NABJ said, “Miley was early in identifying the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement, the impact on the shooting of Trayvon Martin and the unrest in Ferguson[, Mo.].”

Perry departed MSNBC in March 2016, claiming in an email that she was being “silenced” when her show was pre-empted for two weeks to cover the 2016 presidential primaries.

“I will not be used as a tool for their purposes,” she wrote. “I am not a token, mammy, or little brown bobble head. I am not owned by [NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andrew] Lack, [MSNBC President Phil] Griffin or MSNBC. I love our show. I want it back.”

As NewsBusters previously reported, “in an act of protest or perhaps a temper tantrum,” Harris-Perry was refusing to go on her show because, as she stated in the email, she felt ‘worthless’ in the eyes of NBC News executives.

Harris-Perry ended her message to the National Association of Black Journalists with: “Please remove me from the NABJ mailing list.”

